Back in September this year, Japanese smartphone brand Panasonic launched the P9 and P99 in India. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of P series smartphones in the country with the launch of Panasonic P91.

The Panasonic P91, like the P9, is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The Panasonic P91 sports a 5-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

Below that display are capacitive navigation keys, and, above it is the 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls. At the back, you have an 8 MP primary camera below which is the LED flash and Panasonic logo.

The Panasonic P91 has 16 B of internal storage with the option to expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The P91 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 2500 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

“With P91 we aim to deliver exciting features and experience in an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid sim slot and attractive glossy back finish. P91 is a smartphone which comes with style and assists our consumers on the go. It has smart gesture features which lets you assign particular feature for a certain app.” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic P91 Price in India and Availability