Panasonic

Panasonic P91 with 5-inch display, Android 7.0 Nougat and 4G VoLTE launched in India

By Sagar Bakre
Back in September this year, Japanese smartphone brand Panasonic launched the P9 and P99 in India. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of P series smartphones in the country with the launch of Panasonic P91.

Panasonic P91

The Panasonic P91, like the P9, is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737M quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.1 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. The Panasonic P91 sports a 5-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

panasonic-p91-india-2

Below that display are capacitive navigation keys, and, above it is the 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls. At the back, you have an 8 MP primary camera below which is the LED flash and Panasonic logo.

The Panasonic P91 has 16 B of internal storage with the option to expand the external storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The P91 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and ships with a 2500 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

With P91 we aim to deliver exciting features and experience in an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid sim slot and attractive glossy back finish. P91 is a smartphone which comes with style and assists our consumers on the go. It has smart gesture features which lets you assign particular feature for a certain app.” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic P91 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.1 GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor
  • RAM: 1 GB
  • Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 5 MP
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Colors: Blue, Black, Gold
  • Battery: 2500 mAh

Panasonic P91 Price in India and Availability

  • Price: ₹6490
  • Availability: To be available via authorized retail stores
