Last weekend, we told you that Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on November 20. At that time, there was no information as to which smartphone Vivo was going to launch in the country. However, the company has now revealed that it’s going to launch the Vivo V7 in India on November 20.

Vivo has shared a video on Twitter which reveals that the V7 will be launched in India on November 20. The tweet also reveals that the V7 will be sold through Flipkart, and, Flipkart has already set up a page for the V7 detailing the special pre-book offers. The Vivo V7 was launched today in Indonesia, and, it’s actually a smaller variant of the Vivo V7+ that was launched in India back in September.

Apart from the differences in screen size, battery capacity and internal storage, there aren’t any other differences between the V7 and the V7+. The Vivo V7, like the V7+, sports a bezel-less design with a smaller 5.7-inch FullView display. It also has a 24 MP camera on the front which is accompanied by selfie flash.

The V7 is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC and is paired with 4 GB RAM. It has 32 GB of internal storage and it boots up to Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Vivo V7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 7.0 and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 7.0 and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music Colors: Matte Black, Gold

Matte Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

There’s no information about the price of the Vivo V7 in India, however, the V7+ was launched with a price tag of ₹21,990 in India, hence, the V7 is expected to be priced somewhere between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000.

What do you think should be the ideal price of Vivo V7 in India? Would you like to buy this selfie-centric smartphone with full-screen display?