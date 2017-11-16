Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched V7+ in India with 5.99-inch FullView display and 24 MP selfie camera. Now today, the company has announced the Vivo V7, which is essentially a smaller version of the V7+.

The Vivo V7 has a design similar to that of the V7+. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 83.6%, and, has smaller bezels at the top and bottom. While the V7+ sports a 5.99-inch display, the Vivo V7 flaunts a smaller 5.7-inch display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. Just exactly the same as that of V7+.

However, the display is not the only highlight of the V7. Another highlight of the Vivo V7 is its 24 MP Selfie Camera. This 24 MP front camera is accompanied by selfie flash and also comes with Face Beauty 7.0 which Vivo says can take “Beautiful and Natural” photo.

That said, the Face Beauty feature is not only restricted to Vivo’s camera app, it can also be used with third-party apps’ camera like WhatsApp, Line, Facebook Messenger, Zalo, Viber Messenger, and BBM when you are on a video call.

Well, that’s about selfies. For regular shots, you get a 16 MP camera at the back which also comes with Portrait Mode so that you can take photos with blurred background. Moreover, the rear camera can also take multiple photos quickly and stitch them into one 64 MP image.

Under the hood, the Vivo V7 has Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor that’s laced with 4 GB RAM. It runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, comes with 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Vivo V7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

4 GB

Adreno 506

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 7.0 and LED flash

32 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Dual Nano SIM

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music

Matte Black, Gold

Matte Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Vivo V7 Price and Availability

3,799,000 Indonesian Rupiah (around $280/₹18,310)

To be available in Indonesia from November 18. Will also be launched in India next week

Source