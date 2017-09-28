Earlier this month, Panasonic launched its P9 low-end smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹6290. Now, further expanding its portfolio of P series smartphones in the country, the company has today launched the Panasonic P99 which is successor to the Panasonic P88 that was launched last December.

The Panasonic P99 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.25 GHz and is laced with 2 GB RAM. At the front is the 5-inch IPS display having a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, below it are the capacitive navigation keys. Moving on top, there’s the earpiece and 5 MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls.

At the back of the Panasonic P99 is the 8 MP primary camera located at the top-left corner, and, just above the center half of the back of the phone is Panasonic moniker. However, further down below is the speaker. Well, this kind of speaker placement will surely get the sound coming out of it muffled when kept on a surface with screen facing up.

That said, at the right side of the phone is volume rocker and power button, and, the top of the phone is the 3.5 mm headphone jack. The microUSB port resides at the bottom of the phone with primary microphone.

Having said that, the Panasonic P99 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and supports 4G VoLTE. It comes with 16 GB internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. It also has support for USB OTG, and, this entire package is kept on by a 2000 mAh battery.

“We are happy to announce an addition to our P-Series smartphone range, the stylish P99 with improved display and various front and back camera modes for our consumers. The new device is equipped with upgraded version of Android 7.0 Nougat so that you can multitask and are connected to the world. This new launch will expand consumers’ choice of mobile phones in this price segment.” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic P99 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor

1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, USB OTG Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne Gold

Blue, Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 2000 mAh

Panasonic P99 Price in India and Availability