OnePlus 5T goes official just months after OnePlus 5 released and it looks like OnePlus 5T is the OnePlus 5 with a new screen, moving to the bezel-less type design. As OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 all looked similar on the front, OnePlus 5T takes a leap in the design. It’s now bigger in size, but is it really a worthy upgrade from OnePlus 5? Let’s find it out.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 [Specs Comparison]

Specifications OnePlus 5T OnePlus 5 Release Date 16th November 2017 (Global) 20th June 2017 (Global)

22th June 2017 (India) Price ₹32,999 or $499 or €499 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹37,999 or $559 or €559 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) ₹32,999 or $479 or €499 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

₹37,999 or $539 or €559 (8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage) Display 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with 16:9 aspect ratio, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Operating System OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner Yes, on Home button Yes, on Home button CPU Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 540 Memory 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7

20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6

Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7

20 MP (Sony IMX376K), f/1.7

Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps Selfie Camera 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, Screen Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS USB 3.1 (Type-C), 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Cellular 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge technology Dimensions 156.2 mm x 75 mm x 7.3 mm 154.2 mm x 74.1 mm x 7.3 mm Weight 162 grams 153 grams Colors Slate Gray (64 GB), Midnight Black (128 GB) Midnight Black only

Design & Display – Screen bumped to 6.01-inches

By looking at both the phones, your first glance would be the size of the display, it’s quite noticeable, the OnePlus 5T is now larger in screen size but almost same in dimensions and weight. The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch optic AMOLED screen while OnePlus 5T uses a larger 6.01-inch screen minimizing the bezels. Moreover, the resolution has been changed to Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of design, as the bezels get compressed, the lack of physical navigation buttons is visible. The fingerprint scanner is moved to the back, the navigation buttons are tucked inside the screen removing the external touch keys including the Home button. Just like we always say, expect no physical keys and fingerprint scanners on the front side when you see a bezel-less type design.

Specifications are almost identical

When you see the overall specs of the OnePlus 5T, it looks almost the same from the OnePlus 5. The internals including CPU, RAM, Storage, and Battery are same on both the phones. The biggest change yet is the display, the smallest change is the 20 MP camera sensor which is now updated to the Sony IMX376K (versus the Sony IMX350 in OnePlus 5) with f/1.7 aperture emphasizing more on the low-light conditions.

A new feature added to OnePlus 5T is the face recognition that unlocks the phone with your face. We would love to see a front LED flash on OnePlus 5T for better selfies during low light conditions and face scanning. OnePlus also introduced Parallel Apps feature that allows two different accounts of the same app such as two WhatsApp.

In addition to the features OnePlus 5T owns, it is worth mentioning that OnePlus 5T, being a flagship, still lacks the wireless charging and water resistant design.

Price hasn’t been changed after all

As far as the price goes, there is no change for Indian unit (₹32,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage) as well as other regions (Europe €499). Yes, the OnePlus 5T carries the same price the OnePlus 5 launched in June this year. However, a little change when you see the price in the US ($20 difference), but that does trade off well.

OnePlus 5T has just one color as of now, Midnight Black whereas OnePlus 5 has two colors, the latter being Slate Gray.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 – Which is better?

If you have already bought the OnePlus 5, upgrading to OnePlus 5T won’t seem a wise decision. You should wait for the next generation OnePlus. Our suggestions would be that if you had any plans buying the OnePlus 5 this year, then it’s the right time to shift to OnePlus 5T.

Let us know what do you all think about the OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 comparison. Shoot your comments below.