The OnePlus 5T was finally announced at an event yesterday in New York city. And, the company has launched the OnePlus 5T in India as well. The OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5, just like OnePlus 3T was to OnePlus 3.

There aren’t much differences in terms of hardware between both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. However, the biggest difference both these smartphones is the bezel-less design. The OnePlus 5T flaunts smaller bezels at the top and bottom, and boasts a larger 6.01-inch Full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

This kind of aspect ratio helps OnePlus offer a larger screen while still keeping the overall footprint of the device relatively smaller. Another difference that you would notice on the OnePlus 5T is that the fingerprint scanner is now moved on to the back, and, the capacitive navigation buttons are now gone. You will now have to make do with the on-screen navigation buttons.

That said, the innards remain unchanged. The OnePlus 5T comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood that’s coupled with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant gets 64 GB of internal storage and the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 5T also comes with dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 20 MP camera – both having f/1.7 aperture. This time, OnePlus has emphasized more on low-light photography, which is the reason why the secondary 20 MP camera too has an f/1.7 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP snapper on the front which is exactly the same that’s found on the OnePlus 5.

Having said that, the OnePlus 5T comes with Face Unlock which unlocks the smartphone using facial recognition. Moreover, another new feature that OnePlus has introduced is Parallel Apps with which you can use two different accounts on same app.

The OnePlus 5T runs OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, however, the OnePlus has said that Oreo based Open Beta update will be rolled out in late December with the final build expected to arrive early next year.

Having said that, the OnePlus 5T doesn’t come with features like water resistance and wireless charging. Speaking about charging, the 5T ships with a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Price in India and Availability