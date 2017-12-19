Android 8.0 Oreo beta now available for Nokia 6

Soon after the announcement of Android 8.0 Oreo, HMD Global announced that all the Nokia smartphones would get the Oreo update. The company even rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 late November, and last week, it opened up the Oreo beta program for Nokia 5. Now today, HMD has announced that Android 8.0 Oreo beta is available for Nokia 6 as well.

#Nokia6 is now joining the #AndroidOreo beta. Subscribe to #Nokiamobilebetalabs to get the update and help us to make the official release just right! https://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/78C0ywtNfa — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2017

This announcement was made by Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – on Twitter. Well, while the Android 8.0 Oreo update is now available in the form of beta for Nokia 6, there’s no word from HMD regarding the roll out of the final version of Oreo for Nokia 6.

That said, through this Oreo beta update, Nokia 6 now gets features like Picture-in-Picture Mode and Notification Dots. Moreover, it also comes along with the latest Android security patch from Google for the month of December.

This update is more than 1 GB in size and can only be downloaded over a Wi-Fi connection. However, to get this update on your Nokia 6, you will first have to enroll in the beta program by heading over to www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/betalabs. Moreover, as this is a beta update, don’t expect it to be as smooth and stable as the final version.

Also Read: Top 18 Android 8.0 Oreo features you should know

Well, it’s worth noting that the Nokia 6 was announced at MWC earlier this year with Android 7.0 Nougat and received the 7.1.2 Nougat update back in October. The roll out of the final version of Android 8.0 Oreo for Nokia 6 now depends on how soon can HMD Global wrap up with its beta testing.

Also Read: How to use Picture-in-Picture Mode in Android Oreo [Guide]

Do you own Nokia 6? Are you going to enroll in the beta program to get Android 8.0 Oreo right away on your smartphone, or are you going to wait for the final version to roll out?