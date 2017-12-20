Samsung Galaxy S9+ specs surface on Geekbench

Last week, we came across leaked CAD-based renders of Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ which showed off the devices from multiple angles. Those renders leave little to imagine about the design of the Galaxy S9 and S9+. We have also heard rumors about the specifications of both these smartphones, however, we now have a bit more concrete information about the S9+ as it has popped up on a benchmarking website revealing some of its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ has surfaced on Geekbench carrying model number SM-G965U1. For those unaware, the Galaxy S9 carries model number SM-G960, and, the S9+ carries model number SM-G965. However, the model that has appeared on Geekbench with model number SM-G965U1 is a US variant.

And, as this is a US variant, it’s being powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Geekbench listing shows 4954 MB (well, around 5 GB) of RAM on the S9+, however, the S9+ will actually have 6 GB of RAM.

Moreover, the S9+ that was put through Geekbench was running Android 8.0 Oreo, and hence, we hope that the S9+ as well as the S9 will both be running the latest version of Android at the time of launch. After all, there’s no reason for Samsung to ship them with Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

That said, the S9+ also clocked an impressive single-core score of 2422 and multi-core score of 8351 on the Geekbench.

Going by the leaks, there won’t be much differences between the Galaxy S9 and S9+, and they will only be differentiated by their screen size and battery capacity. Besides, while the S9 will be coming with a single camera at the back, the S9+ will boast a dual camera setup. Furthermore, Samsung has also re-positioned the fingerprint scanner and it’s now located below the rear camera instead which is a much more convenient placement.

Both these smartphones are expected to be launched in February at MWC 2018. However, we will keep coming across leaks and rumors on the Internet which would reveal more about these 2018 Samsung flagships.

Source | Via