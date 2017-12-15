This is the Samsung Galaxy S9

Late last month, we came across press renders and specs of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. While the renders did give us an idea of what the phone might look like, it was actually shown inside a protective case which didn’t reveal much. However, we are now having our clearest look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S9 – thanks to the CAD-based renders that have surfaced online.

These renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. As you can see from these renders, the design of the Galaxy S9 isn’t much different from the Galaxy S8 that was launched back in March this year.

The Galaxy S9 flaunts the same bezel-less design while sporting Infinity Display which is said to be 5.65-inches – smaller than the 5.8-inch on the Galaxy S8. The phone also has curved edges and the screen also has rounded corners.

Above the display, you can see secondary camera for selfies and video calls, and, also visible are sensors for Iris Scanning. Moreover, like the Galaxy S8, there’s no physical home button or fingerprint scanner below the display.

The fingerprint scanner is located at the back, however, this time, Samsung has positioned it in a much better way. It’s located just below the rear camera which makes it easier to reach. Unlike the Galaxy S8 where it was placed on the right side of the camera, which made it difficult for the users to place their finger on.

Speaking about the camera, the Galaxy S9 still has no dual camera setup, unlike what we saw from the press render in November. Well, probably the larger S9+ might come with dual camera setup. Having said that, apart from changing the position of the fingerprint scanner, Samsung has also changed the position of the flash module and heart rate sensor. They are now moved from the left of the camera to its right. Everything else like the position of power button, volume rocker, Bixby button, headphone jack and USB Type-C port remain unchanged.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is said to have dimensions of 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm, and, it will certainly be powered by the recently announced Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, the international variant which is sold in markets like India will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos chip.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is expected to be showcased at CES 2018 with the launch slated during MWC 2018. We should more about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in the coming weeks.

