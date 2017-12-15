Samsung Galaxy S9+ renders leaked online show off dual rear cameras

Around an hour ago, we talked about the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 that leaked online. Well, the Galaxy S9 isn’t the only one that has surfaced online as the CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S9+ too have popped up on the Internet, giving us our clearest look yet at the smartphone.

These renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9+ have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. The Galaxy S9+ is having a design similar to the Galaxy S9 which actually isn’t all that different from the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Galaxy S9+ flaunts the same bezel-less design with curved edges. However, as one would expect, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ is larger than the Galaxy S9. The Galaxy S9 has dimensions 147.6 x 68.7 x 8.4 mm and is said to sport a 5.8-inch display. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ is having dimensions 157.7 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm with the screen said to measure 6.1-inch diagonally, which is 0.1-inch smaller than the S8+.

Having said that, the Galaxy S9+ now comes with a fingerprint scanner which is now placed in a much better position – below the camera. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ came with a fingerprint scanner that was placed to the right side of the camera because of which users often ended up placing their fingers on the camera instead of the fingerprint scanner.

That said, the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual camera setup at the back. We are unsure of the camera specifications, however, both these cameras are placed in vertical orientation at the center of the phone. Besides, the flash module and heart rate sensor has also been moved from the left to the right side of the camera.

Apart from this, everything else in terms of design remains unchanged. The power button is located at the right with the volume rocker and Bixby button to the left. The top of the phone is home to SIM card and microSD card slot, whereas, the bottom houses USB Type-C port, speakers and the beloved 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to be showcased at CES 2018 with the launch slated at MWC 2018. However, expect to hear more about these Samsung flagships in the coming weeks.

Source