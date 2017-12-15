Instagram rolling out new creative tools just in time for the holidays

Two days ago, Facebook owned Instagram introduced the ability for its users to follow hashtags and not just keep them restricted to following people. Now, just in time for the holidays, Instagram is rolling out some new creative tools to its users on both Android and iOS.

Back in late October, Instagram introduced the Superzoom feature that lets users record funny videos with dramatic sounds effects. Now, Instagram has introduced three more sound effects – Bounce, Beats and TV Show.

Besides, Instagram has also introduced three new face filters – like a snow-frosted glass, holiday makeup, and, some balloons bursting with confetti. These face filters can be accessed by opening the Instagram camera and tapping on the face icon located at the bottom-right corner.

Lastly, Instagram has also introduced holiday stickers for Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza. Moreover, users can also find their favorite emojis and stickers by searching them using keywords in English.

All these updates are rolling out as a part of update version 26.0 for Android and iOS. However, the new Superzoom effects will begin rolling out in the next few weeks.

Download Link: Instagram for Android | Instagram for iOS

