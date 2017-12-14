Just around a month ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T – a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5 – that was launched back in June this year. Then in late November, OnePlus also launched Lava Red color variant of the OnePlus 5T which was exclusive to the Chinese market. Now today, OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in India which was announced earlier this month.

OnePlus has teamed up with Disney to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in India to celebrate the release of the movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition has a design that’s exactly the same as the regular 5T.

The limited edition flaunts the same bezel-less design that you see on the regular variant along with the tall, 6.01-inch Full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 18:9.

However, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition does come along with some cosmetic changes. The back of the phone is painted white with a black colored OnePlus moniker. Besides, you can also see Star Wars etched at the bottom in red color. Moreover, the alert slider on the left side of the phone also comes with a coat of red paint.

That said, the hardware on the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is exactly the same as that of the regular version. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s paired with 8 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 540 GPU. The phone also comes with dual camera setup at the back, and, the good old Dash Charging is present as well. You can check out the full specifications below.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Price and Availability

Price: ₹38,999

₹38,999 Availability: Goes on sale from December 15 through Amazon India and OnePlusStore.in

So, are you going to buy the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition?