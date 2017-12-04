OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition announced

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T on 16th of last month. The 5T, unlike the 5, is available only in Midnight Black color. However, last week, the company launched the OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant which is exclusive to China. Now, this past weekend, at Comic Con 2017 in Bengaluru, India, OnePlus announced a special edition of the 5T, dubbed OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

Needless to say, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition has design that’s exactly the same as the regular OnePlus 5T. However, the paint job is a bit different. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition retains the same black front, but, it has got a white back with Star Wars etched at the bottom in red.

The power button at the right and the volume rocker on the left are also painted black, but, the alert slider is coated in red paint, which looks cool. Apart from these cosmetic differences between the regular 5T and the Star Wars Limited Edition, everything else remains the same.

However, as of now, there’s no information whether the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will come with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, or, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Moreover, there’s no information on the pricing yet, and, it’s also unclear whether the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be India exclusive or will be available in other countries as well.

That said, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition will be launched on December 14 at Carnival Cinemax Wadala – Mumbai. Those interested can buy the ticket to launch event from oneplusstore.in/starwars. The ticket sales will start at 10 am on December 7.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Price and Availability