How to open apps in Split Screen in MIUI 9 [Guide]

Back in July this year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi announced the latest version of its custom Android skin – the MIUI 9. And, earlier last month, the company announced the Global ROM of MIUI 9 at an event held in New Delhi, India. The MIUI 9 comes with many improvements and new features, however, with MIUI 9, Xiaomi has finally added one feature that has been missed a lot. It’s the split screen mode (which is also known as multi-window).

Last year, Google announced Android 7.0 Nougat, and with it, came split screen multi-tasking, which is also known as multi-window mode. However, until MIUI 9, all the Xiaomi smartphones that were running MIUI based on Android Nougat did not have the split screen mode. But, Xiaomi finally introduced the split screen as the native feature in MIUI 9, and hence, all the Xiaomi smartphones that run MIUI 9 will get this feature.

In case you are unaware, with split screen multi-tasking, users can open two apps at the same time which helps them multi-task in a better way. For example, you can watch videos on YouTube and get directions from Google Maps both at the same time by opening these apps in split screen mode. Cool. Isn’t it? Well, if you own a Xiaomi smartphone that’s running MIUI 9 and don’t know how to open apps in split screen in MIUI 9, fret not, as we show you it’s done with the help of this guide.

How to open apps in Split Screen in MIUI 9

Step 1: Tap on the recent apps button, and then tap on the ‘Split screen‘ option that shows up at the top-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Now drag the first app that you want to open in split screen to the top.

Step 3: After that, just tap on the second app that you want to open in split screen in MIUI 9.

Well that’s it. That’s how you open apps in split screen in MIUI 9. Once you have opened apps in split screen mode, both of those apps will take up equal amount of space on the screen by default. However, you can adjust the amount of screen space taken by these apps by simply dragging the black divider line up and down.

Moreover, you can also double-tap on that black divider line to swap the position of apps opened in split screen mode.

How to exit Split Screen in MIUI 9

To exit split screen in MIUI 9, just tap on the recent apps button, and, after that, tap on ‘Exit‘ label that appears at the top of the screen.

Well that’s it. That’s how you exit split screen mode in MIUI 9.

We hope you are now able to open apps in split screen in MIUI 9.