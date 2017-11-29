OnePlus launches Lava Red color variant of the OnePlus 5T
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 5T around two weeks ago, and, the smartphone went on open sale in India yesterday. Unlike the OnePlus 5 which was available in two colors at the time of launch – Midnight Black and Slate Grey – the OnePlus 5T is only sold in Midnight Black color. However, the company has now launched the OnePlus 5T in new color – Lava Red.
Like the Midnight Black color variant, the Lava Red color variant also has a black front, but, the back and its sides are painted red. Moreover, apart from this cosmetic difference, the Lava Red color variant runs HydrogenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat instead of OxygenOS. Well, this is to cater to the taste of Chinese audience, and, that’s because the phone is currently only available in China.
That said, apart from those differences, everything else remains the same. The OnePlus 5T Lava Red color variant sports the same 6.01-inch Full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED display that’s kept on by a 3300 mAh battery.
It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC that’s laced with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage and the 8 GB RAM variant has 128 GB storage. You can check out full specifications below.
OnePlus 5T Lava Red Specifications
- CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: HydrogenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound
- Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology
OnePlus 5T Lava Red Price and Availability
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around ₹29,270)
- Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3499 (around ₹34,150)
- Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other markets
