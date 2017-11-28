CENTRiC A1 with 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3 GB RAM launched in India
We keep hearing about new smartphones everyday – right from cheap entry-level ones to all the way up to the premium flagships. Some of them are also launched by Indian brands. Well, one such Indian brand – CENTRiC – has launched its new smartphone today, dubbed CENTRiC A1.
The CENTRiC A1 is a sleek, lightweight smartphone that comes with curved edges. The CENTRiC A1 is a budget smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s coupled with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU to handle graphically intensive task like gaming and photo editing.
The CENTRiC A1 sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display that has 2.5D curved glass atop which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. It also has support for Quick Charge 3.0 which means you can top it up pretty quickly.
The CENTRiC A1 runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes with 32 GB of storage on-board. However, you do have an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The front camera is also aided by LED flash so that you can brighter selfies in low-light conditions.
The CENTRiC A1 also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back along with DTS Sound for enhanced multimedia experience.
“At CENTRiC, it is our constant endeavor to deliver outstanding value by deeply understanding our customers. CENTRiC A1 offers technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. By unveiling such products, the company aims to ensure that it has a range of products specially designed and customised for the Indian consumers.” said Manish Agrawal, MD, Priyanka Telecom.
CENTRiC A1 Specifications
- CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Adreno 505
- Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTS Sound
- Colors: White Gold, Black Grey
- Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
CENTRiC A1 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹10,999
- Available: Available for purchase through CENTRiC’s website
