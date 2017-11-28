We keep hearing about new smartphones everyday – right from cheap entry-level ones to all the way up to the premium flagships. Some of them are also launched by Indian brands. Well, one such Indian brand – CENTRiC – has launched its new smartphone today, dubbed CENTRiC A1.

The CENTRiC A1 is a sleek, lightweight smartphone that comes with curved edges. The CENTRiC A1 is a budget smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s coupled with 3 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU to handle graphically intensive task like gaming and photo editing.

The CENTRiC A1 sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display that has 2.5D curved glass atop which is kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. It also has support for Quick Charge 3.0 which means you can top it up pretty quickly.

The CENTRiC A1 runs stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat and comes with 32 GB of storage on-board. However, you do have an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card. For photography, you get a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The front camera is also aided by LED flash so that you can brighter selfies in low-light conditions.

The CENTRiC A1 also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back along with DTS Sound for enhanced multimedia experience.

Also Read: 6 cool features of the CENTRiC A1

“At CENTRiC, it is our constant endeavor to deliver outstanding value by deeply understanding our customers. CENTRiC A1 offers technology which is relevant, convenient and easy to use. By unveiling such products, the company aims to ensure that it has a range of products specially designed and customised for the Indian consumers.” said Manish Agrawal, MD, Priyanka Telecom.

CENTRiC A1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTS Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, DTS Sound Colors: White Gold, Black Grey

White Gold, Black Grey Battery: 3000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

CENTRiC A1 Price in India and Availability