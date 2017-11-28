Reliance Jio Triple Cashback Offer for Prime Members extended till December 15

Earlier this month, telecom operator Reliance Jio announced its triple cashback offer for Prime Members. The offer started from November 10 and was supposed to end on November 25. However, the telco has quietly extended the offer till mid-December.

The triple cashback offer has been extended till December 15, hence, Jio customers can continue to take benefits of this offer for a bit longer. As a part of this offer, Jio offers a total cashback of up to ₹2599 on every recharge of ₹399 or above. This cashback comes in the form of cashback vouchers from Jio, digital wallets and e-commerce partners.

Reliance Jio offers total cashback of ₹400 in the form of 8 vouchers each worth ₹50 on a recharge of ₹399 or above. If you recharge through Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe or MobiKwik, you can get cashback of up to ₹300. However, unlike previously users doing recharge through Axis Pay or Freecharge won’t be eligible for any cashback benefits.

Having said that, Jio has also partnered with Yatra.com, AJIO.com and Reliance Trends for cash benefits to its users. For example, Jio users will be offered a total of ₹1500 off on domestic flights on Yatra.com, ₹399 off on apparels on a minimum purchase of ₹1500 from AJIO.com, and, ₹500 off on a minimum purchase of ₹1999 from Reliance Trends.

Like we already said, the triple cashback offer has been extended till December 15, and, users can redeem this cashback from Jio, digital wallets and e-commerce partners immediately. For more information, you can head over to Jio’s website.