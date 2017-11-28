Back in February this year, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor V9 which was known as Honor 8 Pro outside the Chinese market. Now today, an event in China, the company has announced the Honor V10 which is successor to the V9.

The Honor V10 boasts a uni-body metal construction along with chamfered edges, and, following the current trend, the it flaunts a bezel-less design with a 5.99-inch FullView display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels.

Almost all the phones that come with smaller bezels have done away with capacitive navigation keys, home buttons and fingerprint scanners on the front, however, the Honor V10 does retain the fingerprint scanner which is housed on the home button.

Above the display, you have the usual earpiece, ambient sensor, proximity sensor, and of course, the secondary camera. The Honor V10 comes with a 13 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls, and, at the back, you get a dual camera setup. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP RBG and one 20 MP Monochrome camera.

Under the hood, the Honor V10 comes with AI-backed Kirin 970 SoC (having dedicated neural NPU) that’s paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant is available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

The Honor V10 wakes up to EMUI 8.0 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, is available in four colors – Gold, Blue, Black and Red. Lastly, the V10 ships with a 3750 mAh battery which supports Honor SuperCharge technology that juice it up quickly.

Honor V10 Specifications

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor (with i7 co-processor and dedicated neural network processing unit) RAM: 4/6 GB

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 2.5D curved glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB) + 20 MP (Monochrome) with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Gold, Blue, Black, Red Battery: 3750 mAh with Honor SuperCharge technology

Honor V10 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2699 (around $409/₹26,380)

¥2699 (around $409/₹26,380) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around $455/₹29,310)

¥2999 (around $455/₹29,310) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3499 (around $530/₹34,204)

¥3499 (around $530/₹34,204) Availability: Available for pre-order in China. Goes on sale from December 5. Will be announced for global markets next week.

