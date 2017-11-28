Here’s when the Honor 7X will go on sale in India

Yesterday, we told you that Huawei sub-brand Honor is reportedly going to launch Honor V10 in India in January. While that’s still more than a month from now, the company is going to launch the Honor 7X in India on December 5. And, once the phone goes official in the country, it will be available for purchase from December 7.

Amazon India has setup a landing page which reveals that the Honor 7X will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India from December 7. Needless to say, the price of Honor 7X isn’t mentioned on the page, however, it does reveal that the 7X will be available in three colors and will come in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB – which means the 128 GB storage variant available in China won’t be coming to India.

The Honor 7X was launched in China last month and flaunts a bezel-less design with 5.93-inch Full-HD+ display having 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass atop. It is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU.

The Honor 7X boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 layered atop, and, it sports dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of 16 MP and 2 MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera on the front. You can check out full specifications below.

Honor 7X Specifications

Display: 5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Security: Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based

Fingerprint scanner, on the back, gesture-based CPU: 2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC

2.36 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Kirin 659 SoC GPU: ARM Mali-T830 MP2

ARM Mali-T830 MP2 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Main Camera: Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash

Dual cameras (16 MP + 2 MP), Portrait Mode, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait Mode

8 MP, Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Colors: Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black

Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Midnight Black Battery: 3,340 mAh (non-removable)

Also Read: Honor 7X Hands-on [Images]

We will know more about the price of Honor 7X in India once it goes official in the country. What do you think should be the ideal price of Honor 7X in India?