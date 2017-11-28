Sony Xperia X Performance receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Back in September, Sony shared a list of its smartphones that would receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update, and, then in October, the Xperia XZ Premium became the first Sony smartphone to get the Oreo update. Last weekend, Sony rolled out the Oreo update for Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs as well. And now, the Oreo update is being rolled out to the Xperia X Performance.

The Xperia X Performance was launched back in February last year and ran Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. The Oreo update that’s being rolled out Xperia X Performance comes with features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots, Autofill Framework and Smart Text Selection.

Moreover, the Oreo update also replaces the signature Sony on-screen buttons with the ones we see on Pixel smartphones. This Oreo update for Xperia X Performance is more than 1 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection for faster download speeds and also to avoid incurring any extra charges for using Mobile Data.

Having said that, the total number of Sony smartphones that are running Android 8.0 Oreo is now six. They are Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ, Xperia XZs, Xperia X Performance, and, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact that run Oreo out of the box.

Do you own any of the aforementioned Sony smartphones? How has your experience with Android Oreo been so far?

