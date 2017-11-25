Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update

Google announced Android 8.0 Oreo – the latest version of Android – back in August, and, soon after that, Japanese smartphone brand Sony shared a list of smartphones that would get the Oreo update. The list consisted of 10 smartphones, which also included the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs. Well, after more than two and a half months from confirming the Oreo update for Xperia XZ and XZs, Sony has now started rolling out the latest version of Android for both these smartphones.

The Sony Xperia XZ was launched last year with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and, the Xperia XZs was launched at MWC this year with Android 7.0 Nougat. As this is an Oreo update, it brings along features like smart text selection and autofill framework to both the Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs.

The update also comes with the latest Android security patch from Google dated November 1, 2017, and, it carries build number 41.3.A.0.401. This update more than 1 GB in size, hence, we advise you to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

If you own the Sony Xperia XZ or Xperia XZs and have already received the Oreo update, do let us know how your experience has been so far with this new update.

Via