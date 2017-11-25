How to upload Instagram Story from mobile browser [Android Guide]

Facebook owned Instagram introduced Stories back in August last year, and since then, has kept on adding some new features to it. With Instagram Stories, users can share a photo or video with their followers that will disappear automatically after 24 hours. Instagram Stories is available through the Instagram app, however, the company also brought it to mobile web back in August this year. But, it only allowed its users to view the Stories from the mobile web.

However, last weekend, Instagram announced that its users will now be able to upload Stories as well from its mobile website, i.e., by logging in to instagram.com from their smartphone’s web browser. In case you are unaware of this, we show you how to upload Instagram Story from mobile browser so that you don’t have to rely on Instagram’s app.

How to upload Instagram Story from mobile browser

Step 1: Open any mobile browser installed on your smartphone, enter instagram.com in the address bar and log in to your Instagram account.

Step 2: Now in your Instagram feed, you will see a camera icon at the top-left corner of the screen. To upload Instagram Story form mobile browser, tap on that camera icon. Doing so will show give you two options – Camera and Files. If you want to upload a new photo, choose the Camera option. If you want to upload a photo from your gallery, choose the Files option.

We wanted to upload a photo from our smartphone’s gallery, so we chose the Files option.

Step 3: Now select any photo that you want to upload to your Instagram Story.

You can also add text to the Story by tapping on ‘Aa’ letters located at the top-right corner of the screen. Once you have added text, tap on ‘Done’.

Step 4: As soon as you tap on ‘Done’, you can change the size and color of the text. You can also drag it around on the screen to position it wherever you want.

Once you have done all that, just tap on ‘Add to your story‘ at the bottom of the screen and your photo will be uploaded to your Instagram Story.

As soon as you have uploaded the Story from mobile browser, a colorful ring will appear around your profile pic in your feed, just like it does in the Instagram app. If you tap on it, you will be able to see who has viewed your Instagram Story and when.

That said, there are some caveats. The first one being that you can only upload a photo to your Instagram Story from mobile web browser. Uploading video is not possible as of now. Moreover, features like face filters and stickers are also unavailable. All you can do is change the size and color of the text that you are adding to the Story.

Well, the ability to upload Instagram Story from mobile browser is useful to those who don’t use Instagram actively, or don’t have the app installed on their smartphone for whatever reasons.

We hope you were able to upload Instagram Story from mobile browser after reading this article. For more guides, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.

Also Read: How to edit photo using Instagram without sharing it [Android Guide]