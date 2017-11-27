OnePlus 5 gets Android 8.0 Oreo with OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update

Last week, OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update for its 2016 smartphones – the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Now, as promised during the launch of OnePlus 5T, OnePlus has released Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5.

This is the first Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, and, is it’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo, it comes with some Oreo-based features as well like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Autofill Framework and more. The Android security patch has also been updated, but it isn’t the latest one though.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update brings to OnePlus 5:

Updated to Android O (8.0)

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Added Parallel Apps

Updated security patch to October

Added notification dots

New app folder design

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

Last weekend, we told you that OnePlus 5 might get the Face Unlock feature with upcoming Android Oreo based beta update, however, it seems the company hasn’t added that feature with the Open Beta 1 update.

Also, as this is a beta build, you will have to flash it manually to your phone. Moreover, once you have flashed your phone with this Open Beta update, you won’t receive official OTAs anymore as far as your phone is running the beta build. If you are interested to give this Open Beta 1 update a try, you can head over to the links given below for installation instructions and to download the full ROM.

Download Link of OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update for OnePlus 5 | Installation Instructions

