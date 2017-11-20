Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS 5.0 update rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T

Google released the latest version of Android – Android 8.0 Oreo – back in August this year. And, then in September, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out the Oreo update for OnePlus 3 to closed beta group in September. Last month, the company also rolled out Oreo based Open Beta update for both the OnePlus 3 and 3T. And now, OnePlus has finally started rolling out the official build of Android Oreo for both these 2016 flagships.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0 update to both the OnePlus 3 and 3T that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. As this is an Android version update, you can expect some new features making their way to your 3/3T like picture-in-picture mode, smart text selection and more.

Apart from adding Oreo specific features to OxygenOS 5.0, OnePlus has also included its Parallel Apps feature which lets you use two different accounts of the same app.

Here’s what OxygenOS 5.0 update brings to OnePlus 3 and 3T:

Update to Android O (8.0)

Added Parallel Apps

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

Updated security patch to September

Added notification dots

New app folder design

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus

As always, the update is being rolled out over the incrementally to a small percentage of users. However, it should reach all the units within a week or two. That said, you can also check for the update manually from the Settings > System updates menu.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users, have you received this update already? How has your experience been with it so far?

