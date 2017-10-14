OxygenOS Open Beta update based on Android Oreo now available for OnePlus 3 and 3T

Last month, OnePlus rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo update to OnePlus 3 closed beta group. At that time, we told you that the Oreo update would be available for OnePlus 3, 3T and 5 as public beta soon. Well, here we are. OnePlus has released Android 8.0 Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta update 25 and 16 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively.

As these open beta updates are based on Android 8.0 Oreo, they come along with features that were introduced with this version of Android like picture-in-picture mode, autofill, smart text selection and more. The company has also made changes to the OnePlus Launcher by adding Notifications Dots to it.

Having said that, as this is an Open Beta update, it’s not stable as the official OTAs, and, it does come with some issues like slower fingerprint actions and stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta update 25 and 16 bring along:

System changes:

Update to Android O (8.0)

Added Picture in Picture

Added Auto-fill

Added Smart text selection

New Quick Settings design

September security patch

Launcher changes:

Added Notification dots in Launcher

Added OnePlus account login for access to Shot on OnePlus

Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus through wallpapers

Known issues:

Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to

Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable

Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth

Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimized

These Open Beta updates are rolled out over the air, and, as always, you will receive them on your device only if you have already flashed it with a previous Beta build. Moreover, once you flash your device with a Beta build, you will no longer receive official OTAs.

You can head over to the Source link below for instructions on installing this Open Beta update on your OnePlus 3/3T.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta update 25 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta update 16 for OnePlus 3T

Source