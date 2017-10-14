OxygenOS 4.5.13 update rolling out to OnePlus 5

OnePlus has been rolling out quite a lot of updates to its 2017 flagship – the OnePlus 5. Last week, the company rolled out OxygenOS 4.5.11 and OxygenOS 4.5.12 updates to the OnePlus 5. And now, the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.13 update for this smartphone.

However, the update is still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and doesn’t bring along any new features to the OnePlus 5. Rather, it comes along with some improvements, optimizations and bug fixes.

Here’s the entire change log of OxygenOS 4.5.13 update for OnePlus 5:

Supports customization of notification ringtone

Improved launching speed of apps‎

Optimized adaptive brightness

Fixed issue of YouTube video lagging behind audio

Fixed display issues of some UI elements

Fixed issue of no 4G+ network in some regions

Updated Android security patch to September

General bug fixes

Well, as you can see, the change log of this update is similar to the previous two updates. Hence, we are actually wondering what exactly did OnePlus bring in with the 4.5.13 update. That said, the update is 49 MB in size and is rolled out incrementally over the air which means it will reach a small percentage of users first, with broader roll-out commencing soon.

If you don’t get update notification on your OnePlus 5, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source