More than two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V7+ in India. As is the case with Vivo, the V7+ was targeted at those who love taking a lot of selfies. Now today, Vivo has launched yet another selfie-centric smartphone in India – the Vivo V7 – which was launched in Indonesia just last week.

The first thing you would notice after looking at the Vivo V7 is its design. The V7 flaunts a bezel-less design and boasts a 5.7-inch FullView display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, the Vivo V7 actually looks similar to the V7+, with the difference being that the V7+ is larger than the V7, having a 5.99-inch screen with same resolution and aspect ratio.

Having said that, the FullView display is not the only highlight of the Vivo V7. The V7 also comes with a 24 MP camera on the front, which is exactly the same that’s found on the V7+. It’s also accompanied by flash so that you can take brighter selfies in low light.

That said, the Vivo V7 also comes with Face Beauty 7.0 which helps you take “Beautiful and Natural Photo”. Well, this Face Beauty mode isn’t available in Vivo’s camera app, but is also accessible in other apps like WhatsApp, Line, Facebook Messenger, Zalo, Viber Messenger, and BBM.

The Vivo V7 also has a 16 MP snapper at the back which has f/2.0 aperture. It comes with Portrait Mode so that you can take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background. Moreover, the camera can also take multiple photos and stitch them into one 64 MP image.

Speaking about the innards, the Vivo V7 comes with Snapdragon 450 SoC under the hood that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. It boots up to Funtouch OS 3.2 that’s based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The V7 has 32 GB of internal storage, but, you do have an option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The V7 also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it also comes with Face Access unlock which unlocks your smartphone by recognizing your face. It comes in two colors – Matte Black and Gold – and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Vivo V7 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 7.0 and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Face Beauty 7.0 and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 2.0, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Access unlock, Hi-Fi Music Colors: Matte Black, Gold

Matte Black, Gold Battery: 3000 mAh

Vivo V7 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹18,990

₹18,990 Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart. Pre-orders start today. Sales will kick off from November 24.

