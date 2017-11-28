OnePlus 5T Hands-on [Images]

OnePlus 5T, the successor to the last year’s OnePlus 3T, has been arrived early and the most interesting part is the large screen with fewer bezels. It’s the biggest and only major difference to the OnePlus 5. Here’s our hands-on with OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

Display: 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Yes, on the back Yes, on Home button CPU: Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.45 GHz octa-core Kyro 280 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, 64-bit DSP Processor: Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP

Qualcomm Hexagon 682 DSP GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot

64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (16 MP + 20 MP)

16 MP (Sony IMX398), f/1.7

20 MP (IMX350), f/2.6

Telephoto lens, Portrait Mode, Smart Capture, Fast AF, OIS, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, 720p video @120fps

The design of the OnePlus 5T remains as much the same we saw on the OnePlus 5 launched about 5 months ago. The whole body is metallic topped with a gorgeous AMOLED display employing least bezels. The newest thing on the phone is the display, it’s now larger with minimum bezels. Therefore, the front looks great and stands among the bezel-less designed smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone X, and others.

OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s nice when you want a bigger display and less hinderance of the bezels while reading, browsing or watching videos. You may need to stretch your thumb to the top when navigating.

The touch home button is gone? The edges at the top and bottom are much narrower, removing the home button. The fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back. It rather uses onscreen buttons for navigation. The fact that, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 all looked very similar, OnePlus 5T stands out due to its bezel-less display.

The specs here are unchanged, CPU, RAM, storage, and battery are same as OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5T has the top class hardware which includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128 GB UFS storage, and a battery of 3,300 mAh capacity. The base variant offers 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.

A small change in the 20 MP camera is the sensor which is now updated to the Sony IMX376K (versus the Sony IMX350 in OnePlus 5) with f/1.7 aperture emphasizing more on the low-light conditions. The rear camera has a dual camera setup (20 MP + 16 MP) with dual-tone LED flash and the front camera is 16 MP.

We did want to see the Oreo running, but OnePlus 5T came with Nougat out-of-the-box. Quite disappointing, the year is about to end, OnePlus could have provided the latest Android. OnePlus 5T uses OxygenOS 4.7 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

OnePlus added a Face Unlock feature on the OnePlus 5T that relies on face recognition to unlock the smartphone. According to OnePlus, the Face Unlock works 99% of the time when your nose and eyes are visible properly. In addition to the features, OnePlus has also introduced a feature called Parallel Apps that allows you to clone the app and use two different accounts of the same app.

OnePlus 5T is priced at ₹32,999 ($499 or €499) for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage), while the top variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage costs ₹37,999 ($559 or €559) same as OnePlus 5. The handset goes on sale today.

It could be annoying for OnePlus 5 users who recently bought it because after a few months you have an outdated device in your hands.

OnePlus 5T would be as exciting as OnePlus 5, do you agree? Do check our comparison between OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5.