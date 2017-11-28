The OnePlus 5T was announced on November 16, and, it went on its first flash sale in India on November 21 through Amazon India. However, that sale was limited only to the Amazon Prime Members. Well, if you are not an Amazon Prime Member and were waiting to buy the OnePlus 5T, your wait is over, as the OnePlus 5T is now on open sale in the country.

Well, what that means is you don’t have to be Amazon Prime Member or wait for the flash sale to buy the OnePlus 5T. It can now be purchased anytime you want from Amazon India as well as from OnePlus Online Store.

In case you are unaware, the OnePlus 5T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 5. It has hardware identical to the OnePlus 5, but, it now comes with a much better design.

The OnePlus 5T flaunts a bezel-less design and comes with a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and and aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, even with the larger screen, the overall device footprint is relatively smaller, which it seem just a hair taller than the OnePlus 5.

Also, as the bezels at the top and bottom are trimmed, the capacitive navigation keys are gone and the fingerprint scanner is moved on to the back. Moreover, the secondary telephoto lens found on the OnePlus 5 is now replaced with the one that OnePlus performs better in low-light conditions.

That said, the hardware underneath is still the same. You still get the Snapdragon 835 SoC which is laced with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage and 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage. Even the pricing of the OnePlus 5 and 5T is same.

OnePlus 5T Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Gorilla Glass 5 and sRGB/DCI-P3 color coverage Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX398 with f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture) with Portrait Mode, Video Stabilization and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Parallel Apps, aptX and aptX HD support, Dirac HD Sound Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge technology

OnePlus 5T Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹32,999

₹32,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus Online Store

OnePlus 5T Offers

₹500 promotion credit on Kindle eBooks

Additional 1008 GB data for Idea users for 18 months. Check out more details here

₹250 Amazon Pay Balance

12 months Damage Insurance by Servify. Check out more details here

₹1500 Instant Discount on purchases made with HDFC Debit and Credit cards

12 months of complimentary Gold Membership from Zomato

So, are you buying the OnePlus 5T? If yes, which variant?