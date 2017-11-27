Honor V10 with AI-enabled Kirin 970 SoC, 6 GB RAM and bezel-less design reportedly launching in India in January

Chinese smartphone brand Honor, which is the subsidiary of Huawei, launched the Honor 9i in India back in October. The company is also expected to launch the Honor 7X in India in the first week of December. And, according to a new report, the company is said to launch the flagship V10 in India next year in January.

The Honor V10 is going to be successor to the V9 which was announced back in February this year. The Honor V9 is also called Honor 8 Pro outside China. The Honor V10 is a flagship smartphone, and, it is said to be powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC which is AI enabled.

The Kirin 970 SoC is said to be paired with 6 GB RAM, and, following the current trend, will flaunt a bezel-less design while sporting a 5.99-inch display having 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

For photography, the Honor V10 is expected to rock a dual camera setup at the back which is said to be a combination of 16 MP and 20 MP cameras falling into the range of f/0.95 to f/16 aperture. On the front, there would be a 13 MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Honor V10 is said to run EMUI 8.0 out of the box which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and, keeping this entire package up and running would be a 3750 mAh battery.

The V10 is expected to be launched in China tomorrow with the global launch slated for December 5 in London. There’s no word yet on the pricing though.