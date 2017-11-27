OPPO F5 6 GB RAM variant now available for purchase in India

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO F5 in India earlier this month. The OPPO F5 comes in two different memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹19,990 and went on sale in India just a week later after its launch, however, the 6 GB RAM variant was unavailable for purchase until now. Well, not anymore, as the company has announced that the OPPO F5 6 GB RAM variant too is available for purchase in the country at a price of ₹24,990.

Apart from the difference in RAM and internal storage, all other specifications remain the same on the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of OPPO F5. The OPPO F5 is powered by Helio P23 SoC and runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat.

The OPPO F5 flaunts a bezel-less design and sports a 6-inch Full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5 atop. In terms of photography, the OPPO F5 comes with a 16 MP camera at the back and 20 MP camera on the front which is backed by Artificial Intelligence.

Both the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants of the OPPO F5 are available in Black and Gold colors, and, they ship with a 3200 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Having said that, OPPO has also launched the OPPO F5 Red Edition in partnership with Vogue to celebrate their 10th anniversary. It comes with 6 GB RAM and is priced the same as the regular the 6 GB RAM variant. Speaking about the availability, the RED Edition will go on sale in the country from December 9 through Flipkart.

OPPO F5 Specifications

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LTPS TFT display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 5

OPPO F5 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ₹19,990

₹19,990 Price of 6 GB RAM variant: ₹24,990

₹24,990 Availability: Available on Flipkart

Do check out our OPPO F5 review if you are interested in buying it.