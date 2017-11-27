Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO announced the OPPO A71. Now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of A series smartphones by announcing the OPPO A79. The OPPO A79 is a mid-range smartphone and certainly comes with specifications and design better than the A71.

The OPPO A79 flaunts a bezel-less design and boasts a 6.01-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that has rounded corners and an aspect ratio of 18:9. As the bezels at the top and bottom have got smaller, the capacitive navigation keys that were found of the A71 have gone, hence, you will now have to make use of the on-screen navigation buttons.

The OPPO A79 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC underneath that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-G71 GPU. The OPPO A79 runs ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, comes with 64 GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Speaking about photography, the OPPO A79 comes with 16 MP snappers both at the back and on the front. However, the difference between both is that the former has an aperture of f/1.8 with the latter clocking it in at f/2.0.

The OPPO A79 has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, it also comes with face unlock feature. The A79 is offered in three colors – Blue, Black and Champagne Gold – and, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charging which juices up the battery quickly.

OPPO A79 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor

2.5 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-G71

Mali-G71 Operating System: ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ColorOS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Blue, Black, Champagne Gold

Blue, Black, Champagne Gold Battery: 3000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charging

OPPO A79 Price and Availability

Price: ¥2399 (around $364/₹23,410)

¥2399 (around $364/₹23,410) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 1. No word on availability outside the Chinese market

Source