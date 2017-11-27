Honor 7X Hands-on [Images]

Honor 7X is among the company’s affordable lineup. We reviewed Honor 6X early this year and now it looks like the successor, Honor 7X seems more appealing on the looks and camera features rather than the hardware, battery and the rest of the things. Our first glance spotted the Honor 7X display which appears almost bezel-less. Check out the Honor 7X below.

Honor 7X Specifications

5.93-inch FullView IPS display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full-HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

3,340 mAh (non-removable) Price: TBA

Since the launch of the Honor 8 Pro, things have changed in the design aesthetics. The design on Honor 7X is identical to the recent Honor smartphones, take Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9i which boasts very similar metal unibody chassis, hence the Honor 7X feels skinny and easier to hold. With the change in the look, the Honor 7X gives a premium impression, a new look with its large screen.

Honor 7X is powered by 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 CPU which seems to be equivalent to the Snapdragon 625 performance. The Honor 9i is powered by the same chip, so we expect the performance would be fairly reasonable. The SoC is laced with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB eMMC internal storage with microSD support (on SIM2). The battery is 3,340 mAh non-removable.

This midranger is not just good at cameras, but the display is stretched for full view experience with minimalist bezels. Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch FullView IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The screen is covered with a 2.5D scratch resistant glass.

Well, for the cameras, Honor 7X consists a total of 3 cameras, 2 on the back and one on the front. The rear side has a dual camera setup (16 MP + 2 MP) that takes Portraits, bokeh effect and live photographs. The depth features is the sole purpose of the additional 2 MP camera. The camera is aided by a single LED flash.

Selfies are taken care by a single front camera. The Honor 7X is backed up with just one 8 MP camera that is capable of taking Portraits. The Portrait mode blurs the background and gives a realistic look of the photo. We didn’t find any dedicated LED flash on the front camera but supported by screen flash.

Honor 7X runs on Android N operating system. The EMUI 5.1 software is based on Android 7.0 Nougat with 5th October 2017 security patch. The EMUI is also packed with a number of features to offer a better user experience.

Honor certainly should adopt the type-C USB now, the micro USB port seems obsolete, the USB type-C is now standardized. The bottom offers a micro USB port, a 3.5 mm headphones port and loudspeakers. The two microphones are located at the top and at the bottom. The right side holds the power and volume key. The left holds hybrid dual SIM tray supporting 4G SIM cards with VoLTE calling.

For now, there’s no official announcement of the pricing yet, the price should be closer to the Honor 6X. We will be playing around with the phone to find out more things. Be sure to check our full review once we are done with it.