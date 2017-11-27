Gionee, at its global event in China, announced the M7 Plus and M7 Mini. Both of them sport FullView display and smaller bezels. However, the M7 Plus and M7 Mini aren’t the only smartphones Gionee has announced. The company has also announced four more smartphones, dubbed Gionee S11, S11S, F6 and F205.

Let’s talk about the Gionee S11 first. The Gionee S11 sports a bezel-less design and flaunts a glass back that is curved along all the edges. The S11 boasts a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P23 SoC that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM.

The Gionee S11 runs Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, it packs 3410 mAh battery that keeps the lights on. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. That said, the Gionee S11 comes with four cameras – two at the back and two on the front.

The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 16 MP and 5 MP cameras, and, on the front you get one 16 MP camera and one 8 MP camera. In terms of storage, there’s 64 GB of on-board space with the option to expand it via microSD card.

Talking about the Gionee S11S, it looks similar to the S11, but, it sports a bit larger 6.01-inch FullView AMOLED display that doesn’t have rounded corners like that of the S11. Moreover, it also comes with a bigger 3600 battery, and, also comes more RAM (6 GB) that’s coupled with Helio P30 SoC.

Like the Gionee S11, the Gionee S11S also comes with quad cameras, however, the dual camera setup at the back is now a combination of 16 MP and 8 MP cameras, and, the one on the front is a combination of 20 MP and 8 MP cameras.

Gionee also announced F6 in China. It has a design similar to the S11 and S11S, however, it comes with a smaller screen as compared to both these smartphones. The F6 boasts a 5.7-inch FullView display that has HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC and is paired with 3 GB RAM.

Unlike the S11 and S11S, the Gionee F6 comes with a single 8 MP camera on the front, however, it does sport dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The F6 comes with 32 GB of internal storage with external storage expandable up to 128 GB, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 2970 mAh battery.

Lastly, Gionee also announced F205 which is a budget smartphone with FullView display. The F205 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display which is kept on by a 2670 mAh battery. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is laced with 2 GB RAM.

The Gionee F205 comes with an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. It has 16 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. That said, like Gionee M7 Mini, the Gionee F205 also doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner.

Gionee S11 Specifications

CPU: 2.5 GHz Helio P23 octa-core processor

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3410 mAh

Gionee S11 Price and Availability

¥1799 Availability: To go on sale in China from next month. No word on availability in other markets

Gionee S11S Specifications

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio P30 octa-core processor

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3600 mAh

Gionee S11S Price and Availability

¥3299 Availability: To go on sale in China from next month. No word on availability in other markets

Gionee F6 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 2970 mAh

Gionee F6 Price and Availability

¥1299 Availability: To go on sale in China from January 2018. No word on availability in other markets

Gionee F205 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery: 2670 mAh

Gionee F205 Price and Availability

¥999 Availability: To go on sale in China from next month. No word on availability in other markets

Source