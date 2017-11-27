Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched the M7 and M7 Power back in September this year, and, we have been hearing about the M7 Plus for quite sometime now. The specifications of the Gionee M7 Plus had also surfaced online around ten days ago. Well, at an event in China, the company has finally taken wraps off the Gionee M7 Plus, and, has also announced the Gionee M7 Mini alongside it.

Let’s talk about the Gionee M7 Plus first. The Gionee M7 Plus flaunts a premium design and comes with a leather back along with gold-plated metal frames. The device also sports a bezel-less design while boasting a 6.43-inch FullView display that has a resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Gionee M7 Plus comes with dual cameras at the back which are housed on a small, gold-plated island made out of metal. This dual camera setup is a combination of one 16 MP and one 8 MP camera which are aided by dual-tone LED flash.

The gold-plated metal island on the back which houses the dual cameras is also home to the fingerprint scanner, and, you can also see the Gionee moniker sitting between the dual camera setup and the fingerprint scanner. Having said that, the Gionee M7 Plus also has an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Speaking about the innards, the Gionee M7 Plus comes with Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s laced with 6 GB RAM and is backed by Adreno 512 GPU. The M7 Plus boots up to AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, has 128 GB of storage on board. The Gionee M7 Plus also ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which should you through a day with ease.

Now let’s talk about the Gionee M7 Mini. The Gionee M7 Mini is also called Gold Steel 3 in China, just like the M7 Power is Gold Steel 2 in the country. The Gionee M7 Mini also comes with smaller bezels, and, sports a 5.5-inch display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, which means aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Gionee M7 Mini has a uni-body metal construction and flaunts a two-texture design at the back, just like the M7 Power. However, unlike, the M7 Power which comes with Snapdragon 435 SoC under the hood, the M7 Mini is powered by Snapdragon 425 SoC that’s coupled with 3 GB RAM.

The Gionee M7 Mini has 8 MP camera both at the back and on the front, and, it runs AmigoOS 5.0 out of the box which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It has 32 GB of internal storage, but, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Having said that, apart from the screen, another highlight of the M7 Mini is its huge 4000 mAh battery. However, the phone doesn’t come along with fingerprint scanner which means you will have to rely on passwords, patterns or PINs to unlock your smartphone.

Gionee M7 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.43-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP + 8 MP with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 5000 mAh with Wireless Fast Charging

Gionee M7 Plus Price and Availability

Price: ¥4399 (around $670/₹43,100)

¥4399 (around $670/₹43,100) Availability: To go on sale in China from January 2018. No word on availability in other markets

Gionee M7 Mini Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Operating System: AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

AmigoOS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot

Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Battery: 4000 mAh

Gionee M7 Mini Price and Availability

Price: ¥1399 (around $212/₹13,700)

¥1399 (around $212/₹13,700) Availability: To go on sale in China from next month. No word on availability in other markets

Source 1, 2