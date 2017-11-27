How to lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 [Guide]

Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y1 in India – its first selfie-centric smartphone in the country that comes with decent hardware at an affordable price. The Redmi Y1 also runs MIUI 9 out of the box which is the latest version of MIUI. A couple of days ago, we showed how to take screenshot on Redmi Y1 for those who were new to Android. Now today, we show you how to lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 so that no one else other than you can have unauthorized access to the apps (and in turn your data) installed on your smartphone.

How to lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Step 1: Go to Settings > App lock menu and then select the apps that you want to lock on Xiaomi Redmi Y1.

After you have selected the apps you want to lock, tap on the ‘Set password‘ button located at the bottom.

Step 2: Now add a pattern that would be used to unlock the apps that you have locked on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. You will be asked to re-draw the pattern to confirm it, and, after you re-drawn it, just tap on ‘Next‘.

Step 3: After you have added the lock pattern, you will be asked to sign in to your Mi Account if you haven’t already so that if you forget the lock pattern, you will be able to reset it. If you don’t, you will have to factory reset the entire phone if you forget the pattern.

If you have a Mi Account, you can tap on ‘Sign in & add‘, and, if you don’t, or, if you don’t want to sign in to your Mi Account, you can tap on ‘Not now‘. Once you perform either of these actions, you will be required to verify your fingerprint to turn on fingerprint unlock. To do so, simply place your registered finger on the fingerprint scanner at the back of the Redmi Y1.

Step 4: Once you have verified your fingerprint, you will be presented with a list of apps that are locked and the ones that aren’t. You can simply lock or unlock an app by tapping on the toggle button provided next to it.

However, there’s one setting that you should change. When you are presented with the list of apps that are locked and unlocked, you will also see a gear icon at the top-right corner of the screen. Just tap on it and then tap on Lock settings. After that, select ‘When device is locked or after exiting app‘ in the Lock settings sub-menu if it isn’t already selected. If you don’t select this option, then once you unlock the app and exit it, it will remain unlocked, and when you open it again, the security pattern won’t appear, which is not recommended.

That said, once you lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1, and open it, a screen like the one shown above will appear. You can either unlock the app by entering the security pattern, or, you can simply place your registered fingerprint on the fingerprint scanner to unlock the app.

So, that’s all about how to lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. Now that you know how to lock apps on Xiaomi Redmi Y1, we hope you don’t have to worry much while handing over your phone to someone else.

For more, you can take a look at our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.

Also, do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review if you are planning to buy one.