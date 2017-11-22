How to take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 [Guide]

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi forayed into the market of selfie-centric smartphones in India with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Y1 earlier this month. We have already published our Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review where we talked about the phone’s display, performance, its cameras and more. If you are new Android and recently purchased this smartphone, you might be wondering how to take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. Well, it’s not all that difficult. Also, unlike some other Android smartphones, there are different ways you can take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. Don’t know how? Well, read on.

How to take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Like we already said, there are different ways you can take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. Well, let’s take a look at each one of them.

Method 1: Power Button + Volume Down Key

Yes, this is the good old way of taking a screenshot on any Android smartphone, and, it works on the Redmi Y1 as well. To quickly take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1, just simply press the power button and volume down button at the same time.

Method 2: Finger Slide Gesture

Apart from pressing the power button and volume down key at the same time to take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1, you can also slide you fingers on the display of the Redmi Y1 to take a screenshot.

To take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 by sliding your fingers from top to bottom of the screen, you will first have to enable this option from the settings menu. Just head over to Settings > Additional settings > Button and gesture shortcuts > Take a screenshot menu and select the ‘Slide 3 fingers down‘ option.

You can also choose other option if you want like long pressing the home, menu or back button to take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1.

Moreover, you can also take scrolling screenshot on the Redmi Y1 which would let you cover more contents of the screen by vertically scrolling through. Once you take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1 by using either of the methods mentioned above, you will see a small thumbnail at the top-right corner of the screen. Just tap on that thumbnail and then tap on the ‘Scroll‘ option. This will start automatic scrolling, and, once the scroll reaches the bottom, it will save the screenshot.

Well, that’s how you take screenshot on Xiaomi Redmi Y1. Do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review if you are interested in buying it.