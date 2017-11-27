Android 8.0 Oreo update starts rolling out to unlocked HTC U11 starting today

Back in August, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC confirmed that it would roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for U11 in Q4 of this year, and, the company did start rolling out the Oreo update for U11 in Taiwan around two weeks ago. Well now, a company executive has said that the Oreo update will be rolling out to unlocked U11 starting today.

Mo Versi – VP of Product Management at HTC – made this announcement on Twitter by tweeting “The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday“. Well, it’s worth noting that Mo looks after the America region for HTC, hence, this update will only roll out to the unlocked U11 in the US, and, there’s no specific date for when the U11 will get the Oreo update in other regions.

Hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. The Oreo OS update will be available for download on the HTC u11 unlocked version starting on Monday! Enjoy! — Mo Versi (@moversi) November 25, 2017

That said, Mo also confirmed that the Oreo update for the U11 on Sprint will be “out as quickly as possible”. Besides, he also said that the Oreo update for HTC 10, U11 Life and Ultra will be rolled out soon. But again, it’s worth noting that he might be referring to the updates in America region only, and, no specific timeline for any of these smartphones was revealed.

Needless to say, as this an Oreo update, it will bring along features like Picture-in-Picture Mode, Notification Dots, Autofill Framework and more to the U11. You can check out the top Android 8.0 Oreo features here.

So, have you received the Oreo update already on your U11?