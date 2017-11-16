Gionee M7 Plus specs surface online

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Gionee announced two new smartphones in its M Series – the M7 and M7 Power. However, the company is said to announce one more smartphone in the M Series, called M7 Plus, images of which surfaced online earlier this month. Well, while we already know how that M7 Plus looks, thanks to the benchmark listings, we now know what kind of hardware it will have.

The Gionee M7 Plus has appeared on benchmarking sites AnTuTu and GFXBench. According to these listings, the Gionee M7 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s coupled with 6 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 512 GPU.

The M7 Plus runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat, however, we can expect it to be layered with Gionee’s Amigo OS atop. The M7 Plus has 64 GB of internal storage, and, we can expect the phone to come with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

GFXBench lists the M7 Plus with 15 MP rear camera and 7 MP front camera, however, that might actually be 16 MP and 8 MP respectively.

Moreover, while both GFXBench and AnTuTu list the M7 Plus with a screen having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, the GFXBench data suggests the screen size to be a whopping 7.5-inch, which would categorize it under tablets instead of a smartphone.

Having said that, according to reliable leakster Evan Blass, the Gionee M7 Plus will come with a 6.43-inch display. Blass also said that the phone might come with Wireless Charging support.

The Gionee M7 Plus is expected to be announced on November 26, hence, we might hear more about this smartphone in the coming days.

