Gionee M7 Power Hands-on [Images]

Larger battery smartphones aren’t dead, we’ve seen a few smartphones carrying a huge battery capacity and Gionee has its latest smartphone M7 Power with 5,000 mAh battery. Since the trend of bezel-less design has just been started, Gionee adopted it in its newest device. The Gionee M7 Power is the company’s first bezel-less design smartphone with 18:9 screen aspect ratio.

Gionee M7 Power Specifications

Display: 6-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Amigo OS 5.0.3 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Amigo OS 5.0.3 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card (SIM2)

64 GB internal, expands up to 256 GB via microSD card (SIM2) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 3D Photo, LED Flash

13 MP f/2.0, PDAF, 3D Photo, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Group Selfie, Screen Flash

8 MP, Group Selfie, Screen Flash Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm headphones jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE network support, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM, microSD on SIM2

4G LTE network support, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM, microSD on SIM2 Colors: Gold, Black, Dark Blue

Gold, Black, Dark Blue Battery: 5,000 mAh (non-removable) with fast charging support

5,000 mAh (non-removable) with fast charging support Price: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: 25th November 2017, in retail stores. Pre-booking starts on 17th November 2017 on Amazon India

25th November 2017, in retail stores. Pre-booking starts on 17th November 2017 on Amazon India Launch Offers: One-time screen replacement warranty valid for 6 months, ₹3,000 off on exchange, 100 GB Jio data (10 GB for 10 months, minimum ₹309 recharge)

About the Gionee M series, their main highlight usually is the battery until now. The Gionee M7 Power sports a bezel-less type design which is another key feature. Needless to say, it joins the bezel-less bandwagon and follows the trails of the opponents Vivo and Oppo.

Less than a year, the Gionee M5 and M5 Plus came with a 6,030 mAh battery and 5,020 mAh battery respectively and showed us excellent battery runtimes in our tests. The Gionee M7 Power can last up to 2 days on a single charge according to Gionee. In addition to that, the phone supports fast charging with Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 3.0 technology.

As far as the display is concerned, the Gionee M7 Power equips a large 6-inch HD+ screen (1440 x 720 pixels resolution) with 2.5D curved glass on top. The display has least bezels on the sides and the top and the bottom bezels are minimized as you can see.

The Home button and the external touch keys trade-off with the on-screen buttons, the Gionee moniker is all that it got at the bottom. The fingerprint scanner is also moved to the back. In our past experiences with smartphones, expect no physical keys on the front when you see a bezel-less type design.

Moving to the backside, there’s a nice textured metal plate that covers the back with 3D glass on the top area where the rear camera resides. The sides frames are made from plastics. And it feels a quite bulkier weighing 199 grams.

When we talk about the internals of the device, the Gionee M7 Power uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC consisting of eight Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz. The SoC further includes an Adreno 505 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB that expands up to 256 GB via microSD card.

The cameras on the Gionee M7 Power include a 13 MP f/2.0 camera with LED flash on the rear side and 8 MP camera with no flash on the front side for taking selfies. The main camera has a 3D Photo feature that creates a 3D-animation image wherein the front camera can snap group selfies. The camera package here is mainstream, not something like dual cameras that might give you wonders.

On the software front, it runs Amigo OS 5.0.3 which is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Android Oreo distribution is among a few phones only, not much smartphones have reached the new update as of now. Gionee may air the next OTA update with Oreo version in the coming year.

For the rest of the design, there’s an IR Blaster on the top, 3.5 mm headphones jack at the bottom. Gionee opts to stick to the old USB standard i.e. Micro USB. The loudspeaker resides at the bottom along with a microphone. The right side carries power button and volume keys, the left holds the hybrid SIM tray.

The Gionee M7 Power comes with a one-time free screen replacement warranty valid for six months. The launch offers also includes extra ₹3,000 off on exchange, and an extra 100 GB data from Reliance Jio (10 GB data for 10 months on ₹309 or above recharge when pre-booked. Pre-booking starts from 17th November on Amazon India. The phone will be available in retail stores from 25th November.

We think a large 18:9 FullView display can cover more content and a long lasting battery life doesn’t break your multimedia experience, Gionee seems going in the right direction while others are busy with the camera and rest of the features.

Let us know what do you think about the smartphone. Can Gionee M7 Power tackle the competition?