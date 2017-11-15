Back in September this year, Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched its X1s selfie-centric smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹12,999. Now today, the company has launched the Gionee M7 Power in the country at an event held in New Delhi. The Gionee M7 Power was first launched in China under the Big Gold Steel 2 moniker, and, was later announced for global markets in late September.

The Gionee M7 Power flaunts a bezel-less design and boasts a 6-inch display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, this kind of aspect ratio makes it possible for manufacturers to cram in a larger screen while keeping the overall footprint of the device relatively smaller.

As the bezels are small, the Gionee M7 Power doesn’t have any capacitive navigation keys or physical home button or fingerprint scanner below the display. Instead, you can only see the Gionee moniker. Above the display, there’s an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The back of the Gionee M7 Power has metallic finish, and, there’s also a pane up top which is home to the 13 MP primary camera and LED flash. Below that pane is the fingerprint scanner for additional security.

Under the hood, the Gionee M7 Power comes with Snapdragon 435 SoC that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU. It boots up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat that’s layered with Amigo OS 5.0 atop.

The Gionee M7 Power has 64 GB of internal storage, and, the external storage is expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. Having said that, another highlight of the Gionee M7 Power is massive 5000 mAh battery which Gionee claims can offer up to 2 days of backup.

Gionee M7 Power Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Gold, Black, Dark Blue

Gold, Black, Dark Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with Fast Charging

Gionee M7 Power Price in India and Availability