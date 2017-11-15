Back in September, Chinese manufacturer Lenovo launched four tablets in India under its Tab 4 Series. Now, the company has launched one more tablet in the country, dubbed Lenovo Tab 7. The Lenovo Tab 7 is a budget tablet and is priced at ₹9999.

As evident from its name, the Lenovo Tab 7 sports a 7-inch (6.98 to be precise) IPS display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The tablet is 8.4 mm thin and weighs 260 grams.

It is powered by MediaTek’s quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is coupled with 2 GB RAM. The Lenovo Tab 7 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, also comes with front-facing speakers that have support for Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo Tab 7 sports a 2 MP camera on the front for video calling and occasional selfies, and, for regular snaps, you get a 5 MP shooter at the back. At the right side of the tablet is the power button and volume rocker, and, at the bottom is the micro USB port and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Lenovo Tab 7 comes with 16 GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card. The Tab 7 also supports 4G LTE connectivity which means you don’t have to rely on a Wi-Fi connection to be able to use Internet on the tablet.

The Lenovo Tab 7 is offered in Slate Black color, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3500 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab 7 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8735B/8161 quad-core processor

Lenovo Tab 7 Price in India and Availability