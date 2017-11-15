Airtel VoLTE services now live in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Late last month, telecom operator Airtel launched its VoLTE service in Gujarat. Now today, Airtel has announced the launch of its VoLTE services in two more states – Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With the launch of VoLTE services today in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Airtel now has this service in a total of seven states of India, which include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

Now that the VoLTE service is live, Airtel customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana can make HD quality voice calls that have faster setup time. Moreover, they can also keep using mobile data when on a voice call. Something that doesn’t happen on the 4G network, because when you make/receive a call, the 4G network will switch to 2G/3G network, effectively throttling down your Internet speed.

However, in order to make use of the VoLTE service, Airtel customers need a 4G SIM as well as 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone. Here’s the entire list of smartphones compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE service.

That said, Airtel customers can continue using mobile data and make voice calls on the VoLTE network without paying anything extra, as they will be charged based on their existing plans.

“Having built a world-class 4G network across the two geographies, we are delighted to roll out Airtel VoLTE for our customers. With the increasing penetration of VoLTE enabled smartphones in the market, Airtel customers can add to their calling experience to go with high speed data on India’s best smartphone network.” said Venkatesh Vijayraghavan, CEO – Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Bharti Airtel.

How to enable Airtel VoLTE on your smartphone ?