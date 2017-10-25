Airtel VoLTE service now live in Gujarat

Airtel first launched its VoLTE service in Mumbai in September. Then, the telco launched it in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. More recently, i.e. around two weeks ago, the telco launched it in Maharashtra and Goa. Now today, Airtel has announced that it has launched its VoLTE service in Gujarat.

Well, with the launch of its VoLTE service in Gujarat, Airtel now has its VoLTE services in total five states of the country. With VoLTE, Airtel customers can make HD quality voice calls that have faster setup time. However, to take advantage of Airtel’s VoLTE service, customers will need to have Airtel’s 4G SIM as well as a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone. You can click here to see the entire list of smartphones compatible with Airtel’s VoLTE service.

Having said that, Airtel customers need not pay anything extra for making calls and using mobile data on VoLTE network. They will be charged based on their existing plans.

Moreover, unlike Reliance Jio, who offers its services on 4G VoLTE only network, Airtel’s network switches back to 2G/3G network when VoLTE is unavailable to ensure that you are always in touch with your family and friends.

“It is our constant endeavor to offer world-class services to our customers with an aim to enhance their mobile experience. In line with this, we are delighted to launch our VoLTE services across the State enabling customers to enjoy superior quality voice calls. In conjunction with our robust 4G network in Gujarat, VoLTE will enable customers to make the most of their mobile devices and experience advanced technologies.” said Murthy Chaganti, Chief Executive Officer – Gujarat, Bharti Airtel.

How to enable Airtel VoLTE on your smartphone ?