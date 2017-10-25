Motorola announces Moto Z 2018 and Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition smartphones

Lenovo owned Motorola announced the Moto Z2 Force Edition in late July this year. The Moto Z2 Force is the flagship smartphone from Motorola for this year. However, the company has now announced two more smartphones in the Z Series that are called Moto Z 2018 and Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition.

Let’s talk about the Moto Z 2018 first. Well, the Moto Z 2018 isn’t any new smartphone from Motorola. Rather, it’s just the rebranded Moto Z2 Force, with the only difference being the gold-colored Motorola logo at the back instead of a black colored one on the Z2 Force. Everything else – right from the design to the hardware – remains the same, with the exception of more RAM (6 GB), internal storage (128 GB) and larger battery (3490 mAh) on the Moto Z 2018.

Talking about the Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition, it looks the same as the Moto Z 2018 while also have the same specifications, however, being a special edition, it does come inside a briefcase style box. It also comes with a VIP card, USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter, Moto Mods,USB-C Hi-Fi earphones, 45-year anniversary notepad, and, a 15W TurboPower charging adapter.

Well, with all those special goodies coming along, you can expect the price of the Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition to be “special” (no pun intended) as well. Any guesses? Well, it’s priced at ¥9,999 in China which translates to around $1500/₹97,740. There’s no information about the availability of this smartphone outside in China, and, we don’t think it will be sold in any other market either.

Motorola Moto Z 2018 / Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Motorola Moto Z 2018 Kingsman Special Edition Price and Availability

Price: ¥9,999 (around $1500/₹97,740)

¥9,999 (around $1500/₹97,740) Availability: Available in China. Not information about the availability outside the Chinese market

