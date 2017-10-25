Exactly three weeks ago, Mountain View based search giant Google unveiled quite a lot of its products. Two of them were the much awaited Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL. Both these smartphones were up for pre-orders right from the same day in the US, however, starting tomorrow, these will be available for pre-orders in India as well.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL can be pre-ordered starting tomorrow on Flipkart. Both of them are offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB – with neither of them having the option to expand the storage via microSD card.

The Pixel 2 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹61,000 with the 128 GB variant coming at ₹70,000. Speaking of the Pixel 2 XL, the base 64 GB variant costs ₹73,000, whereas, the 128 GB storage variant comes with a price tag of ₹82,000.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have the same hardware, with the only differences in screen size, screen resolution, aspect ratio as well as battery size. Both the Pixels are powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC that are paired with 4 GB RAM. They have a 12.2 MP single camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both capable of taking photos with Bokeh Effect by making use of machine learning.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both IP67 certified which make them water and dust resistant, and, they also have a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. The smaller Pixel 2 has larger bezels and sports a 5-inch Full-HD AMOLED display that’s kept on by a 2700 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL flaunts smaller bezels while boasting a 6-inch QHD+ pOLED display with a larger 3520 mAh battery. Moreover, both these smartphones also come with Active Edge technology that lets you trigger Google Assistant by squeezing the frames of the phone.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Pre-Order Offers

Free Sennheiser Bluetooth Earphones worth ₹11,990

No-cost EMI starting at ₹3389/month

Extra ₹5000 off on exchange of select phone models

Cashback of ₹8000 on EMI transactions done through HDFC Bank Credit Cards

Guaranteed 50% Buyback Value

Additional 120 GB data for 6 months for Airtel subscribers

Additional 750 GB data for 1 year for Jio subscribers along with unlimited voice calls, free SMS and access to Jio apps

The above offers are available on pre-orders of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL between October 26 and October 31, 2017 on Flipkart as well as through other offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma and more across the country. Sales of the Pixel 2 in India will start on from November 1 with the Pixel 2 XL going on sale from November 15.

Are you buying either of these Pixel smartphones?