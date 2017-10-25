Tecno i5 Pro Hands-on Images

Tecno, a new mobile brand just entered the Indian market with its smartphones – Tecno i3, Tecno i3 Pro, Tecno i5, Tecno i5 Pro, and Tecno i7. Tecno is a subsidiary of Transsion Holdings which also holds Infinix, Itel, and other smartphone brands. We received the Tecno i5 Pro and took some snaps, have a look at it below. It features a 4,000 mAh battery with Rocket Charging, a 13 MP rear camera with Quad LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera with LED flash and screen flash

Tecno i5 Pro Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved glass Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on Home button, Anti-oil

Yes, on Home button, Anti-oil Software: Android 7.0 Nougat, HiOS 2.0 interface

Android 7.0 Nougat, HiOS 2.0 interface CPU: 1.44 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737T

1.44 GHz quad-core processor, MediaTek MT6737T Memory: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB internal storage, DedicatedMicroSD support

32 GB internal storage, DedicatedMicroSD support Main Camera: 13 MP, Quad LED flash

13 MP, Quad LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP, LED flash and screen flash

8 MP, LED flash and screen flash Cellular: 4G LTE network

4G LTE network Battery: 4,000 mAh

4,000 mAh Price: ₹12,990

With 8.05 mm sleek design managed to fit a large 4,000 mAh battery and it comes with Rocket Charging support. The Tecno i5 Pro has a 5.5-inch IPS HD display and an anti-oil fingerprint sensor.

Packs a 1.44 GHz quad-core processor from MediaTek, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM, and 32 GB internal storage. The camera specs on paper appear to be good and competitive.

Cameras include a 13 MP rear auto-focus with Quad LED flash for better lighting at night and an 8 MP selfie cam with LED Flash and screen flash. On the software side, the Tecno i5 runs on a customized interface HiOS based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

We didn’t find backlit touch keys on the phone. The physical home button can be pressed and it carries a fingerprint sensor that’s anti-oil or oleophobic (oil-repellant). As mentioned earlier, the 4,000 mAh battery uses Rocket Charging technology which charges the phone quickly.

The handset supports 4G network and dual SIM with a dedicated microSD slot. The SIM tray holds two nano SIM slots and a separate microSD card slot.

It comes with a standard USB port at the bottom with two grills, one holding loudspeakers and one with a microphone. The top side holds a 3.5 mm headphones port. The power button and volume keys are on the right while the left carries the SIM tray.

So far, it has got a camera with a quad LED flash, 4,000 mAh battery, Android 7.0 Nougat, and it even comes with 100 days replacement warranty and one-time screen replacement warranty. At the price of ₹12,990, do you think this smartphone can survive the flooded smartphone market in India? Let us know.