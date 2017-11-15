Flipkart Billion Capture+ with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras goes on sale in India
Indian e-commerce player Flipkart launched its first smartphone – Flipkart Billion Capture+ – in India last week. The Capture+ has decent specs and is priced attractively. Flipkart is also advertising it as a smartphone that’s ‘Made for India’, and, starting today, it’s available for purchase in the country through…well… Flipkart.
The Flipkart Billion Capture+ has a metal body along with curved edges that make it easier to grip. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which comes with the protection of Dragontrail glass as well as 2.5D curved glass atop.
The Flipkart Billion Capture+ has Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on board. Having said that, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.
The biggest highlight of the Flipkart Billion Capture+ though, is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one RGB and one monochrome – which lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background and keeps the subject in focus. You can check out the full specifications below.
Flipkart Billion Capture+ Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android Oreo)
- Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Dragontrail Glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with Super Night Mode, Bokeh Effect and Dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Mystic Black, Desert Gold
- Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0
Flipkart Billion Capture+ Price and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ₹10,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ₹12,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from today
Flipkart Billion Capture+ Offers
- No Cost EMI starting at ₹917/month
- 10% discount on HDFC Debit and Credit Cards
- 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card
- ₹1000 off upon exchanging with select models
- Guaranteed Buyback value of ₹4400
- Free 3 months of SonyLIV premium membership
- Free 10-ride Ola Share Pass worth ₹249
- 60 GB additional data to Idea prepaid users
- Extra 20% off on next purchase Billion branded product
- Extra ₹200 off on purchasing Flipkart Smartbuy Bluetooth Speaker
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Flipkart Billion Capture+ with Snapdragon 625 SoC and 13 MP Dual Rear Cameras goes on sale in India"