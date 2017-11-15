Indian e-commerce player Flipkart launched its first smartphone – Flipkart Billion Capture+ – in India last week. The Capture+ has decent specs and is priced attractively. Flipkart is also advertising it as a smartphone that’s ‘Made for India’, and, starting today, it’s available for purchase in the country through…well… Flipkart.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ has a metal body along with curved edges that make it easier to grip. The phone sports a 5.5-inch Full-HD display which comes with the protection of Dragontrail glass as well as 2.5D curved glass atop.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ has Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood that’s paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on board. Having said that, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The biggest highlight of the Flipkart Billion Capture+ though, is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of two 13 MP cameras – one RGB and one monochrome – which lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect that blurs the background and keeps the subject in focus. You can check out the full specifications below.

Flipkart Billion Capture+ Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android Oreo)

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android Oreo) Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Dragontrail Glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and protection of Dragontrail Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with Super Night Mode, Bokeh Effect and Dual-LED flash

13 MP (RGB) + 13 MP (Monochrome) with Super Night Mode, Bokeh Effect and Dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Mystic Black, Desert Gold

Mystic Black, Desert Gold Battery: 3500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Flipkart Billion Capture+ Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM variant: ₹10,999

₹10,999 Price of 4 GB RAM variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart from today

Flipkart Billion Capture+ Offers