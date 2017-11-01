Gionee M7 Plus specs and live images surface online

Back in September, Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched two new smartphones in its M series – the M7 and the M7 Power. Now, it seems like the company is all set to further expand its portfolio of M series smartphone by launching the Gionee M7 Plus soon as its specs and live images have just surfaced online.

The images and specs of the Gionee M7 Plus have been leaked by the ever reliable leakster Evan Blass on Twitter. Evan has shared two images of the M7 Plus, one showing its front and the other showing its back.

According to him, the Gionee M7 Plus will come with a 6.43-inch full-screen display which might be the largest full-screen display to date. Moreover, the back of the phone is a combination of stainless and leather back. For now, it’s unclear whether the M7 Plus will support wireless charging or not.

The Gionee M6 Plus, predecessor of the M7 Plus, had fingerprint scanner on the front housed on the home button that was flanked by recent and back keys. The M7 Plus, however, doesn’t have them, as it comes with a full-screen display (sans the rounded screen corners) and only has the Gionee moniker on the chin.

The M7 Plus also has gold colored accent all over it. Be it the earpiece, the frames or that small island at the back which houses the dual cameras, flash module and the square shaped fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications of the M7 Plus are currently unknown, however, Blass has said that this phone is launching soon. Hence, we expect to see more details surfacing online in the coming days.

What do you think of the design of the Gionee M7 Plus? Did you like it?