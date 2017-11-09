Last month, Reliance Jio announced its 100% cashback offer on its ₹399 plan for limited period. Now today, the telecom operator has announced triple-cashback offer for its Prime members.

As a part of this triple cashback, Prime members will be offered a total cashback of up to ₹2599 on every recharge of ₹399 or above. Jio is also offering 100% cashback vouchers worth ₹400 on every recharge of ₹399 or above.

Moreover, Jio has also partnered with leading digital wallets to offer instant cashback of up to ₹300 during recharge. Furthermore, Jio has also partnered with e-commerce platforms to offer up to ₹1899 on every recharge.

If you are a new recharge user doing a recharge of ₹399 via Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of ₹99 whereas existing recharge user will get a cashback of ₹20. Similarly, new recharge users doing recharge via Paytm will get cashback of ₹50, ₹75 on PhonePe, ₹300 on Mobikwik, ₹100 on Axis Pay, and, ₹50 on Freecharge.

Existing users, on the other hand, will get cashback of ₹15 on Paytm, ₹30 on PhonePe, ₹149 on Mobikwik, and, ₹35 on Axis Pay.

This cashback offer is available for limited period starting from November 10 and ending on November 25. The e-commerce vouchers, though, will be available from November 20.